Eniola Badmus Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Marriage Crisis

Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus has reacted to the marriage crisis of her best friend and colleague, Funke Akindele.

Recall that JJC Skillz in a lengthy post shared on Instagram had said the last two years of their marriage had been extremely difficult for them.

Skillz said he tried to fix things but he believes it’s beyond repair at the moment because Funke Akindele insisted he move out of their house.

He had said: “Dear friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence.

“I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable matter to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”.

Reacting to the development on Instagram, Badmus put up a heartbroken heart emoji to express her emotions regarding the collapse of her best friend’s marriage.

Though she didn’t disclose who she was referring to, from the comment section, many insinuated that Eniola was reacting to Funke Akindele’s marital woes.