Cholera Kills 10 Persons In Taraba

There is anxiety in communities of Lau Local Council of Taraba State over the outbreak of cholera, which has reportedly left no fewer than 10 persons dead and about 100 hospitalised.

The affected communities include Bwei Yaka in Donadda Ward, Kunini in Kunini ward, Garin Magaji Ward and Garin Dogo Ward.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Joseph Kunini, raised the alarm on the floor of the House, yesterday, in a motion under matter of public importance.

Stressing that the outbreak had killed 10 persons in Lau, with over 100 others hospitalised, he added that the people were “in dire need of medical attention and medications.”

According to him, the cholera outbreak has become perennial in the local council; hence the need for the state government to immediately stop the spread.

“Cholera outbreak in the area, which occurred a couple of days ago, has spread like wildfire. If the epidemic is not nipped in the bud, it will spread to neighbouring local councils in the state and even beyond,” he warned.

The Speaker’s motion reads: “This honourable House is aware that by the second week of the month of July 2022, there was a sudden outbreak of the deadly cholera epidemic believed to be caused by flood as a result of heavy rainfall in Lau.

“About 100 people, including women and children, were affected and over 10 persons reportedly lost their lives. If prompt measures are not taken, this deadly disease will continue to spread like wildfire, thereby causing havoc on the socio-economic and political activities of the people in Lau and beyond.”

The Guardian gathered that the government’s recent response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) brought about untold hardship to the people due to series of lockdowns.

The motion, which was seconded by the Chief Whip, John Bonzena (Zing State Constituency), received the support of other members.