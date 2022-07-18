Days After Mother’s Death, Ronke Oshodi-Oke Shares Stunning Photos To Celebrate Birthday

Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke has taken to social media to share breath-taking photos to celebrate her birthday.

This is coming a few days after the actress took to her Instagram page to announce the demise of her mother after a long-time sickness.

In the Instagram post, Ronke had expressed appreciation to everyone who had prayed for her mother and contributed to her well-being.

She wrote: “We tried our best but God loves you more than we do. Keep resting on with your creator. Am saying a very big thank you on behalf of Sisi London and family Seun.Coker_Peters_1 and others to those who prayed, contributed for mummy’s well-being. God bless you all and my colleagues”.

However, barely a week after her mother’s death, the actress took to her Instagram page to share adorable photos to celebrate her new age.

Ronke is seen stunning in a white dress and headwrap, with few accessories and makeup.

She captioned the photos: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Mopupe Olúwa today is about me”