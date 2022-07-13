‘E No Dey Touch Una?’: Ahmed Musa Tackles Politicians Over ASUU Strike

Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa has criticised politicians who celebrate sending their children abroad while universities remain shut due to academic strikes.

In a comment on his verified Instagram page, Musa asked noted that such politicians are running a system they don’t believe in.

“To our political office holders whose children school abroad. How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting online while ASUU is on strike?” Musa wrote.

“Like seriously, how is it ok to you? You’re running a system that you don’t even believe in. Show me one Oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria.

“E no dey touch una? And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una.”

His comments come after pictures surfaced online of the graduation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s son from a foreign university.