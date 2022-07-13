Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana

Human rights activist and senior lawyer, Femi Falana, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to submit a supplementary budget for the appropriation of the sum of N200 billion required to revamp federal universities across the country.

According to Mr Falana, this will go a long way in ending the months-long strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities that has paralysed public universities since February.

Mr Falana said President Buhari’s recent lament over the prolonged strike was unnecessary.

He also faulted the Federal Government’s claim that it does not have the funds to meet ASUU’s demands, noting that the government has allocated trillions to address issues such as fuel subsidy and agriculture policy.