Fani-Kayode Breaks Silence On Allegedly Dumping APC

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied reports of him dumping the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Fani-Kayode on Monday claimed reports that he dumped the ruling APC was fake.

He pointed out that reports not emanating from him or his social media handles should be ignored.

Also Read: Insecurity: I Can’t Be Cowed, Fani-Kayode Tells Military

“Reports that I have left @OfficialAPCNg are not true. Any announcement that does not emanate from me directly or on my verified social media pages concerning my political affiliation is fake,” he tweeted.

Recall that in 2021, the former Aviation Minister defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to APC.