Femi Adesina: Senators Who Threatened To Impeach Buhari Are The Minority Of Minorities

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, has expressed that senators who threatened to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity are “the minority of minorities”.

Adesina spoke on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators in the senate staged a walkout after a motion by Philip Aduda, minority leader, was dismissed.

The lawmakers left the chamber after Senate President Ahmad Lawan did not allow Aduda to present his motion on insecurity.

Speaking after the walkout, the minority leader said he wanted to give President Muhammadu Buhari an ultimatum to address insecurity in the country — or face impeachment proceedings.

Reacting to the impeachment threat, Adesina stated that the senators are wasting the country’s time.

“The truth is that in this kind of scenario, minority will always have its say while the majority will have its way. You know the configuration of the national assembly. Those who spoke today are the minority of minorities,” he said.

“They would have their say as it is needful in a democracy, but it won’t go beyond that. I think it was just bravado and very sadly, security is not something you subject to bravado.

“You don’t begin to issue flippant ultimatums in something that is a matter of life and death.

“They know in their heart of hearts that they cannot achieve what they are saying. They are just wasting the country’s time, wasting the time of the upper chamber of the national assembly; they know that they cannot achieve it.”