Funke Akindele, Alex Ekubo, Others React As RMD Displays Energetic Dance Moves

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly called RMD, has left many of his colleagues and fans yearning for old age as he displays energetic dance moves with content creator, Frank Itom.

The video shared on his Instagram page captured RMD and Frank dancing to a mixed tape and changing to different dance outfits.

The 61-year-old actor wowed many of his colleagues as they storm the comment section gushing over him and showering him with beautiful compliments.

He captioned the video: “I hope you enjoy watching this video as much I enjoyed making it.”

alexxekubo wrote: “Na so I go dey for Old Age..”

funkejenifaakindele wrote: “Wow uncle”

sammieokposo wrote: “ayeeeeeeeeeeee Brosssssssssss migwooooooo E enter wella agbraaaannnnn @mofedamijo”

uzee_usman wrote: “Total Shutdown Daddyyyyyyyyyy”

realwarripikin wrote: “What!!!!!!!! Wow I Love it Daddy you killed it”

inidimaokojie wrote: “Whaaaat!!!!! you killed it pops.”

stannze wrote: “Omoooooooooooooooo!!! I can’t even keep calm. It’s too beautiful”

iamjosephbenjamin wrote: “Chai!!! I don see how my 60s go be oh bros @mofedamijo you too much Papi, giving us mad OG vibes. You are an epitome of everything cool and suave.”