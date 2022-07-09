I Support Otedola For Backing Tinubu – Tacha

Former BBNaija housemate, Natasha Akide, also known as Tacha, has praised billionaire business Femi Otedola for pledging allegiance to the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Otedola had earlier visited Tinubu in France, where he prayed that the APC presidential candidate’s desire to rule the country comes to pass.

Speaking on the billionaire’s endorsement on Instagram, Tacha praised him for picking a side.

Tacha urged Nigerian’s to get their PVC so they would be able to vote for their candidate in the upcoming 2023 election.

She went on to berate churches for choosing not to get involved in politics, while also advising men of God to convince their members to vote.

Her words: “You see what Femi Otedola did, I love it and I appreciate it because this is the same thing I have been preaching about picking a side.

“This is democracy, it means people are free to choose whomever they want. Politics is about interest.

“All those countries you travel to, their celebrities, businessmen, even the church usually pick sides. The church of America supported Donald Trump.

“Now tell me, what is our church in Nigeria doing? If it is to build big auditorium, come out as one of the biggest churches in the world, dem dey front.

“Are you not in Nigeria? Are you not seeing what is happening? Get involved, e go favour your members. God doesn’t tell you when to eat.

“Tell your members to get their PVCs. Nigeria is in a crucial state, we cannot afford to close our eyes.

“I might get into a conversation with Tinubu tomorrow, if he is making mad sense to me, don’t be surprised, I will support him.

“The same with Atiku and Peter Obi.

“You see the governorship candidate in my state, I have picked a side and I will support him with my full chest. Same applies to the House of Representative and senators in my constituency.

“Although I am still studying them, but sooner or later, I will pick a side. Politics is local, who is your next local government chairman, start knowing them.

“Banky W is contesting for Eti Osa in Lekki here, support him. He can be dragged. We will drag him if he doesn’t perform and he will deliver.

“We need to start getting involved. This is 2022, stop sitting on the fence, we want a better country, we need to fight for a better country with our PVCs. Getting involved, voting and picking a candidate.”