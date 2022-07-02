‘I Almost Dropped Out Of Oxford University Twice’ – DJ Cuppy Breaks Down In Tears As She Completes Her Thesis

Female disc jockey and billionaire’s daughter Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy broke down in tears over the completion of her thesis at Oxford University.

Taking to her Instagram page, Cuppy shared a photo of herself crying uncontrollably as she reminisced on the experiences of completing her degree.

Cuppy said it was the most challenging experience in her life because she had pushed herself so much both mentally and physically to finish the degree.

According to Cuppy, the thesis alone almost made her drop out of Oxford University twice and she’s thankful to God and those who have supported her in the journey.

She wrote: “TEARS OF JOY The wait is finally over!!! My Thesis is finally 100% done!!! Not sure why weeping is my reaction right now.”

“I’m so drained that it actually feels so difficult to celebrate. Over the last few weeks, I’ve pushed myself SO much, both mentally and physically to actually finish this degree. Truthfully, this has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life… This paper alone has made me want to drop out of Oxford University TWICE.”

“I’ve done something only a few can do, and I don’t need to ask for anyone’s respect or flowers – I’ve earned them! People keep asking where the party is?! LMAO I need to rest and rebuild… It is important to understand that when you have worked as hard as I have for a project like this, you get so fatigued and partying is the last thing on your mind.”

“I am thankful for all the people who have supported me and proud of myself throughout this process. Lastly, I am thankful to God who has been with me the entire way”