I Am Tired Of Being Strong – Toke Makinwa Takes Worries To Social Media

Nigerian media personality and TV host, Toke Makinwa took to social media on Monday to state that she misses being vulnerable and opening up to someone.

The 37-year-old Vlogger and lifestyle entrepreneur made use of her Instastory on Monday to say she is tired of being strong and wants to feel soft again.

“Can’t remember what it really feels like to open up and be so vulnerable with another person, tired of being so strong. I want to feel soft again. But the way the world is set up today,” Makinwa wrote on the social engagement platform.

Meanwhile, the OAP had earlier educated her followers on how to relate to their friend’s enemy.

Makinwa in a barely one minute video on her Instagram page, disagrees with people who make their friend’s enemy also theirs.

The entertainer wondered if those sticking with their friends and defending them would also get the same love if it was the other way round.

She wrote: “We are BACK with the Vlog. Are you still inheriting enemies in the name of friendship??? The famous saying “the enemy of friend is also my enemy” in my opinion is so high school. Let’s practice forking our own opinions and getting to know people away from other people’s experiences, can we practice caution? Of course, should we learn from other people’s experiences?

“Yes but do not group hate or group fight people that have done nothing to you, do you agree??? Let’s meet in the comment section.”