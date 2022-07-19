Kemi Olunloyo Bashed As She Revisits Beef With Late Actress, Ada Ameh

Kemi Olunloyo has been bashed online for revisiting her beef with late Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh.

The news of Ada’s death was a huge shock to the Nollywood industry, with many celebrities taking to their social media pages to mourn her.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Kemi recalled how Ada had threatened and urged her fans to beat her for exposing the truth about the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College.

Kemi said the late actress called her crazy and mentally derailed for doing her job which many people do not always agree with.

She wrote: “I learned Ada was dining yesterday with friends and suddenly slumped and collapsed. She threaten me and urged her fans to beat me for exposing the truth about the #sylvesteroromoni case in December 20221.

“She called me crazy, mad and mentally derailed. I’m non of that, was simply doing my job as a journalist defending media freedom. Many of the fans sent me 900 terrorizing imessages and 454 WhatsApp messages after Adetoun Onajobi posted my former phone number and old apartment online.

“Toun started the beginning threats and Tacha Akide even tweeted that anyone going to beat investigative journalist should film it. My children, 35, 31 and 21 in America were also terrorized. They feared for my life. Even the landlord and other tenants were worried. I kept every single message.

“Tonto Dikeh also did the same with every celebrity threatening an investigative journalist for not liking the outcome of my work. Today I no longer practice journalism in Nigeria. Ada is no longer here, live a good live, never take anyone for face value {sic}.”

This earned her criticism from many Nigerians, who stated that the outburst was unnecessary.

hrh.e.r wrote: “Kemi you wrote all these to gain what exactly ? Even if your conscience is dead ,others are grieving,Ada’s death is so shocking and heartbreaking Get lost Kem”

mistresslovelyn10 wrote: “What is wrong with this woman”

1406shopifyglobal_ltd wrote: “Pls let the dead peacefully rest on !!! Even if this aunty Kemi !!! RIP A.A”

sheddyoflagos wrote: “Kemical reaction You can’t go through what she went through and that’s fact”

shofelatemiloluwa wrote: “This lady never knows when to stop”

drfeelgud2 wrote: “Dis kemi no get sense u must dey use drugs as hair relaxer as u knw wan gree get sense.did have to write all dat crap just to finally say olorun a ke e.”