Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Focus Should Be On Good Governance Not Religion, Says Inuwa Yahaya

Gombe governor Inuwa Yahaya advises Nigerians to pay more attention to the accomplishments that their leaders may offer than to their faith.

When discussing the Muslim-Muslim ticket put out by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya made this statement in an interview that was released by BBC Hausa on Saturday.

Regardless of religion or tribe, according to the governor, leadership has an impact on everyone.

Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential contender for 2023, announced Kashim Shettima as his running mate on July 10. Shettima was formerly the governor of Borno state.

“There are a lot of things to consider before picking a running mate,” Yahaya said.

Also Read: Muslim-Muslim Ticket: It’s A Nigerian Project — Not Sectional Agenda, Says Shettima

“What I know is politics itself and running an administration are guided by laws.

“The law permits it; in fact the law didn’t even mention religion in this matter, and what I believe is that the people should understand that whoever will be fair, just and is visionary who can look back and identify good people to form a team with in order to achieve success is someone who should be of concern to us not religion.

“If you say it’s about Christians or Muslims only, what about traditional worshippers or those who don’t even have a religion; they also exist in Nigeria.

“What we want is to win the election and form an administration that will rule with fairness, justice, a government that will make a poor Nigerian live a life without hardship and in peace.

“What we are after is the success of the APC.”