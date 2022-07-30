Nollywood Actors ‘Kidnapped’ In Enugu

Two prominent Nollywood actors and members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, aka Agbogidi, have been reportedly kidnapped in Enugu.

Monalisa Chinda, AGN’s Director of Communications, broke the news in a statement her verified Instagram page, on Friday.

Chinda, in the statement, stated that the actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t return from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

According to her, the National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, has asked members to avoid going to outskirts of cities to film unless full security is provided to ensure safety.

She quoted Rollas to have appealed to all members to pray for the safe return of their missing colleagues.

Lately there has been a spike in kidnappings across the country.