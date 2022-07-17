Osun Decides: Atiku Reacts To Adeleke’s Victory At Governorship Poll

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated Senator Ademola AdelekeSenator Ademola Adeleke for emerging winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke won the Osun governorship election with 403,371 votes.

He defeated his major contender, Governor Gboyega Oyetola who polled 375,027 votes.

Also Read: BREAKING: Adeleke Defeats Incumbent Oyetola To Win Osun Governorship Election

Reacting, Atiku said light has come to Osun State.

“Light has come to Osun. Congratulations, Sen. @AAdeleke_01, on a well-fought victory. Also, hearty congratulations to the @OfficialPDPNig family and all stakeholders who came together to make this possible.

“Most importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power indeed belongs to the people. “ he wrote.