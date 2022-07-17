Adamu: APC Doesn’t Want To Lose Members, But We Can’t Force Anybody To Stay

Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that his party does not want to lose any member but it cannot force anyone to stay.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday after visiting Abdullahi Mohammed, governor of Nasarawa, at the government house in Lafia, Adamu said it is a “season for defection” in the country’s political space.

The national chairman stated that politicians are adults who are capable of making their own decisions.

“We don’t want to lose any member but if a member willfully wants to leave the party without recourse, we can’t force anybody to stay or leave the party,” the former governor said.

“The issue of defection; there is a season for it in politics particularly in developing countries, and it is not news in Nigeria.

“Anybody who is a member of this party is an adult and when an adult takes a decision, it’s either you convince him and if the decision is not favourable to you and he does his bidding, you leave him for God who decides everything.”