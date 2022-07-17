Osun Guber: APC Will Respond Appropriately After Studying Results, Says Oyetola

Gboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take a position on the outcome of the recently-concluded governorship election after studying the results.

Oyetola said this in a statement issued on Sunday by Ismail Omipidan, his chief press secretary.

Earlier on Sunday, Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the Osun governorship election.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes to defeat his closest contender, Oyetola of the APC, who polled 375,027 votes.

According to NAN, Oyetola said the APC had taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He, however, added that the party would respond appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

Oyetola urged his supporters to remain calm, and called on the people of the state to go about their businesses without hindrance.

The governor also directed security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order