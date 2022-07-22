Psquare Release Visuals Of Their First Single After Five Years Apart

Nigerian singers, Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly known as Psquare, have released visuals of their first single five years after their split.

The singers, who reconciled in November 2021, took to their respective social media pages to share snippets of the song titled ‘Jaiye’.

The last time Psquare hit the studio was in 2017 when they released ‘Away’ and ‘Nobody Ugly’ videos.

With the latest music video, the twin brothers are ready to top the chart of various music platforms and Nigerians have expressed excitement over the video.

@the_Lawrenz wrote: “Tears in my eyes mehn!!! Psquare starved us for so long”

@90sSophie wrote: “That Psquare new song “Jaiye” aside party song don drop, the video too clean.”

paschalrapito wrote: “Psquare is actually in a class of their own. They are the only artists that have never released any bad song, as in from “senorita” in to 2000 to “Bank alert” in 2016. Their album are comprises of hits. Never a bad song. @peterpsquare and @iamkingrudy … we commot cap for una. Weldon to yet another masterpiece”

@Sports_Doctor2 wrote: “Omoh PSquare’s “Jaiye” is an absolute party banger, these guys are just too good abeg, the best African duo of all time”

obi_cubana wrote: “Jam finally congratulations umunne m”

michaeldwise1 wrote: “I swear una Dy wicked … See as I dn Dy get overdose joy…. Psquare make una come hold me ooo because anything way happen to me I go hold una…. Omo #Jaiye all the way”