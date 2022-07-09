Reactions As Angry Fans Demand Refund After Kizz Daniel Stood Them Up For Over 4 Hours At His Concert

Nigerian award-winning singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly called Kizz Daniel is currently trending on Twitter after showing up late at his concert in the USA.

In the videos which have gone viral, angry fans were heard shouting, booing and demanding a refund from the singer.

According to the fans who had attended the concert which took place on Thursday, 7th July 2022, Kizz Daniels who is touring ten cities in the US was four hours late for his show and only performed for a few minutes.

The Buga crooner did not explain the reasons for the lateness or issued an official statement as regards the issue.

This has earned him several criticisms online with claims that his attitude is appalling.

@Engr_Series wrote: “Kizz Daniel was 4 hours late to his show in USA only to perform for about 30 mins & the crowd weren’t having it. Papers & cups were thrown on the stage as they screamed “refund”. Very typical of Nigerian artists when they have shows at home & as they say ‘charity begins at home”

@Hitee_ wrote: “Talent is overrated , right attitude is key for me. Kizz Daniel is well talented but I lost interest in him years ago when I knew he was shitty! His attitude is appalling , he may always be a B-rated artist. Nonsense boy”

@Dj_borsh wrote: “How they booed kizz daniel on stage in the USA, is what we should do in Naij to any artist that tries to come late to any show, I really don’t want to be waiting till 4am to see anybody + refund”

@OmoGbaja wrote: “The complaints about Kizz Daniel are way too much for it to be hate. Maybe if he and his unreasonable colleagues in the Nigerian music industry constantly get disgraced like this, something will change.”

@JoshTony17 wrote: “Kizz Daniel you carry your Naija attitude go Abroad.. Thank God they asked for refund.. You better give them back their hard earned money or suffer bad reputation abroad”

@Biamila wrote: “Hell is very hot for the nonsense that Kizz Daniel and his management did today. And this is your second city??! I hope you guys are not buying his tickets. You’ll be scammed!! And that dj better not show up at any African party again!!”