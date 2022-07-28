Rise Up For Change, Peter Obi Tells Nigerians

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to rise up for “effective change” in the country.

While lamenting the country’s epileptic power supply, the presidential candidate said it was time for Nigerians to demand what was right from the country’s leaders.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the former Anambra State governor noted Nigerians should take a cue from global best practices and effect good leadership.

He wrote, “Nigeria’s epileptic electricity supply remains a matter of deep concern. Although South Africa, the second biggest economy on the continent has a population of over 60 million, and generates over 50,000 megawatts.

“Her authorities are currently complaining of an energy crisis; thus compelling President Ramaphosa to declare an emergency situation and an intervention policy permitting private persons or corporations to generate up to 100 megawatts without licenses.

“Nigeria, the African giant with over 200 million people, generates a paltry 4000 megawatts, which is less than 10% of South Africa’s without declaring a power crisis or emergency.

“Nigerians should take a cue from global governance best practices; grasp what people-oriented leadership is all about and rise up for effective change. – PO”