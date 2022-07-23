Ten Things To Know About Big Brother Naija Season 7 As Show Kicks Off Today

The seventh edition of popular tv reality show in Nigeria, Big Brother Naija popularly known as BBNaija will begin today, Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The show which attracts the attention of many Nigerian youths will air for 72 days.

Below are some important facts to know about the popular TV show.

1. BBNaija season 7 will premiere on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with a first launch show followed by a second launch show on Sunday, July 24.

2. The season will run for 10 weeks, with the finale on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

3. There is a grand prize of a N100m worth of prizes for the eventual winner which includes a N50m cash prize, top of the range SUV, trip for two, among many others.

4. Season 7 of the show will see the return of the Ninjas in the house.

5. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will be the presenter of the show.

6. The theme for this season is yet to be revealed but will be unveiled during the live show by Ebuka.

7. The live eviction show will be broadcast every Sunday at 7pm (8pm CAT).

8. Fans will only be able to vote for their favourite Housemate via the Mobile site, Website, and the MyDStv/MyGOtv App only.

9. There will be no ‘shower hour’ in this season of Big Brother Naija.

10. BBNaija fans outside Nigeria will be able to stream the show.