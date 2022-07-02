Three Die Mysteriously During Spiritual Healing In Osun Church

Three persons have lost their lives at Ofatedo area of Egbedore local government area of Osun state.

The deceased identified as Rasheedat Mufutau, 58, Anifowose Basira, 48, Abdul-Rahman Afolabi (infant), were reportedly under spiritual healing when the dire incident occurred.

The incident occurred on June 28, 2022 at about 6am and one Taiwo Olaniyi, 42, head of a C&S Church, who is also trado-medical practitioner and his wife Kemi have been apprehended by the police.

Confirming the incident, SP Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, said the case was still under investigation.

She said: “It is true. Three bodies were recovered from the scene, a healing home belonging to a church, around Olofa Grammar school in Ofatedo.

“The head of the church and his wife have been arrested and are in police custody to aid investigation.”