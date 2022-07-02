Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Nigerians’ll Decide What They Want, Says Okotie

The Pastor of the Household of God Church, Rev. Chris Okotie, has stated that Nigerians should be allowed to decide whether or not they will support a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023 rather than allow the issue to create tension in the polity.

He noted that as long as the process was democratic, people would be able to choose the candidate of their choice during the presidential election, scheduled to hold on February 25, 2023.

There has been public disquiet over reports that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, may pick a fellow Muslim as his running mate because the North where he’s expected to choose from is dominated by Muslims.

Speaking on the issue during an interview with PUNCH NG, Okotie, who is canvassing for an Interim National Government after President Muhammadu Buhari, leaves office, stated, “I call myself a consensus remedial facilitator and a solution-bringer and if I’m going to do that, I will not criticise the actors because if I do, they will not come to the table of reconciliation.

“However, the political process is democratic and if it is so, the people will decide, except it is not (democratic). So, whatever any political party is projecting in terms of its candidates, the people would have to decide if that is acceptable to them or not. That is what democracy is all about.

“You won’t compel them to vote for a person they don’t want to. I don’t think it’s an issue. Let the people decide what they want. That is what the democratic process is all about.”