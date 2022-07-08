Two Women Die In Kano Accident While Returning From Sallah Shopping

A tragic road accident in Kano State reportedly claimed the lives of two women who were returning from the market to shop for the 2022 Sallah celebration.

Reports said that the incident happened along the Kano Government House on Wednesday evening.

The victims who were simply identified as Khadija and Rasheeda are said to have finished their shopping and were returning home when the accident happened.

It was gathered that their car went off the road to hit a pole while trying to escape being hit by another vehicle.

The women are reportedly married to two brothers, Nura Garba Khalil and Adamu Garba Khalil.

Sharing the bitter event with Daily Trust, Nura said the women met their untimely death when a car veered towards their path and they tried to maneuver but ended up hitting the street light.

“I was not at the spot where the accident happened but I was told that a driver almost hit their car. So, you know, as a woman, she tried moving away then the car veered off the road and hit pole,” the media outlet quoted the bereaved husband as saying.

Also confirming the incident, an eyewitness, Badamasi told the news platform that the victim’s car skidded off the road and hit the streetlight pole after descending from State Road Flyover along Government House Road.

“One of them died here instantly while the other one was taken to the hospital alive. There was no car close to their own at front or at the back, their car just rammed into the pillar,” said Badamasi who sells fuel close to the scene.

Nura Garba Khalil described their late wives as best of friends, saying “They went to the market to get Sallah Stuff for the families.

“I’m really terrified. I can only pray to Allah to forgive them and I will try to be patient. We may have quarrelled with my wife but we used to resolve all issues without involving anyone including our parents,” he said.