2023: I Do Not Sell Candidates Until They Meet My Standards – NEF Spokesman, Ahmed

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has renounced any involvement in promoting Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to Northerners.

Baba-Ahmed claimed that he can only persuade Northerners to support presidential candidates who satisfy his own criteria for a prospective good leader.

He responded to a social media user who claimed that he had sold Obi to the Northerners.

According to the Twitter user, Baba-Ahmed would gain from Obi’s presidency.

The Twitter user had written: “You need to understand that Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed undoubtedly benefits more when Obi/Datti wins the Presidency.

“However, he needs to sell obi to Northerners to achieve that, thus, he is asking South East leaders to condemn the attack so that he can tell Northerners that Obi can be trusted.”

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed tweeted: “I do not sell candidates until they meet my standards of potential in good leadership. There is nothing in it for me personally”.