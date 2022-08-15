“Wasn’t Easy” – Eniola Badmus Speaks On Her Weight Loss Journey

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress and multi-brand ambassador also known as Bursty or Gbogbo Big Girls, has shared details of her incredible weight loss journey.

Despite everyone’s attempts to hide it with wonderful compliments, her abrupt change in physique nevertheless surprised many.

The actress then uploaded a picture of her new physique and old body side by side.

Many people discussed the photo on her timeline as they sought to express how amazed they were by her startling choice.

She wrote alongside the pictures: Wasn’t an easy journey………Oju ri tooooo.

See post below: