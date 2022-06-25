2023: Eniola Badmus Attacked For Supporting Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus got more than she bargained after taking to social media to shower love on the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi.

It is no longer news that Eniola Badmus has consistently declared support for Tinubu’s presidency amidst the backlash she has received online.

Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page to share a photo of Tinubu and his wife, hailing them as the incoming president and wife of the president.

She wrote: “PEOPLE……. #BAT2023 @officialasiwajubat @remitinubu”

Although she locked the comment section of the post to avoid negative comments from many Nigerians, still they stormed her next post to hurl insults at her for supporting Tinubu.

@dicksonsandra4 wrote: “Why didn’t you open your comment section in that your people you posted you for open it nah

@ebuka_julius1 wrote: “Them don give small u don dey post nonsense”

@yusufmariam2 wrote: “Person wey Dey tell una to vote old man has another passport, if anything bad happen for naija she and her family go japa. But you mumu go Dey here suffer am with ur family. Abeg vote right. This people will sell you for 1m to politicians just to impress the gram. Crazy woman”

@obata_ife_adi1 wrote: “I have always known that Yuroba’s are sycophants that video you made during the end SARS protest will come for you dejected old grandmother like you @eniola_badmus”

@zamaniworldwide3 wrote: “You should have open your comments section on your post via asuwaju or whatever you call it if you think your doing the right thing e go shock you”

@officialedobabe101 wrote: “U for no lock am na… Awon alatenu oshi,role model isonu”

@fridayjoseph55 wrote: “Yeye People after Unnah go dey claim youth we Go ban your movie very soon”

@olamilekanajayijoe wrote: “The funniest thing is the u no this man has notin to offer just becos of the money u will get from them is making u misbehave una don day okay already make una consider the once way they struggle to survive PBUY”