Bayelsa: I Have No Rift With Dickson – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has denied rumours of rift between him and his predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson as speculated by some people.

Diri stated this while responding to the rumours, explaining that he has unfailingly acknowledged and given due respect to his predecessors, especially Dickson who handed the governance baton to him.

The governor’s spokesman, Mr Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Saturday, added that Diri’s relationship with his predecessor is very cordial.

He said, “In recent weeks, following the rise in political activities, some individuals and groups have engaged in spinning all manner of narratives, based on their own assumptions.

“It is discernible that their intention borders on mischief to create a perceived and imaginary wedge between me and my predecessor in office, Senator Seriake Dickson on one hand, and within our political family in the Peoples Democratic Party, on the other.

“Deliberately, I chose to ignore such feckless and obviously sponsored reports which are largely on the social media space and online platforms.

The governor further said, “Consistent with my character, temperament and governance ideals, I have restrained and directed my media aides from joining issues or responding to some of these spiteful reports.

“One of my responsibilities at the helm of leadership in Bayelsa State is to engender peace and to unify our people as the irreducible catalyst for good governance and development of our state.”