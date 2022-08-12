Court Orders Remand Of Suspect Accused Of Setting BRT Bus Terminal On Fire

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ikeja has ordered the remand of a 21-year-old man, Chinasa Michael, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly setting fire to a BRT Bus Terminal, during the 2020 #Endsars protests.

Magistrate Monisola Ayinde ordered his remand after the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Segun Oke gave the court details about the suspect and the offence for which he is charged.

The Inspector told the court that the suspect who is said to be unemployed resides at no. 21, Ilogbo St., Apapa Road, Lagos.

The Counsel also mentioned that the suspect who acted alongside some others who are said to be at large set the BRT Bus Terminal at Oyingbo on fire during the #Endsars protest.

The police, therefore, charged the suspect with conspiracy, arson, and causing a breach of peace.

The offences, he said, contravene the provisions of sections 168, 343 and 411 of the criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate who refused to take the suspect’s plea owing to a lack of jurisdiction, directed instead that the suspect’s case file be duplicated and sent to the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The suspect will be remanded until Sept 1, 2022, by which time the legal advice should be ready.