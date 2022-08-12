Footage Shows American Influencer Assaulting Late Nigerian Boyfriend, Obumseli

A newly released video footage has shown moments when Courtney Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor, American social media influencer, attacked her late Nigerian boyfriend, Christian Tochukwu Obumseli, in an elevator on February 21, 2022.

Clenney, OnlyFans model, was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday and charged with the April murder of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, her boyfriend at the time.

Clenney, 26, allegedly stabbed Obumseli to death at their Miami, Florida apartment.

She is currently awaiting extradition to Florida, where she’ll face a second degree murder charge, her defense attorney Frank Prieto confirmed, according to the Miami Herald.

Clenney’s attorney has claimed she was at a rehab facility in Hawaii for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder from when she was picked up by police.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

Clenney was found drenched in blood at a luxury apartment in Miami’s Edgewater area.

Watch video below: