Fans React As Davido Steps Out With Second Son

Award-winning Nigerian singer Davido has officially confirmed for the first time the birth of Dawson, the fourth kid he has with British makeup artist Larissa London.

In 2020, it was revealed that Davido had given birth to a boy with a fourth mother.

Viral allegations claim that the singer was involved in the birth of Larissa, a makeup artist from London, in March.

According to DNA tests, the Nigerian singer is the biological father of Dawson, the son of UK-based makeup artist Larissa London.

In the most recent update, the artist dressed to impress with his second son as they went to church with celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega and Bobo Ajudua’s lawyer’s son’s birthday celebration in London.

Fans of Davido, a award-winning singer, have responded to his most recent decision to publicly recognize Dawson, the fourth kid he and make-up artist Larissa London, who lives in London.

His fans reacted to this by calling out Davido in the blog post’s comment area and urging him to seek family planning because, at only 29 years old, he had fathered four children with various women.

Some fans wrote: Comedian Elder O wrote: “Serial baby daddy”.

Actor Abayomi Alvin wrote: “We rise by birthing others”

Broda Henry wrote: “Father Abraham”.

Yemisisplace wrote: “Davido better start family planning”.

Itohan-p wrote: “Four babies, four baby mamas. These generation no longer value marriage at all”.

