I Broke Up With Burna Boy Because He Can’t Satisfy Me In bed – Stefflon Don

British rapper and singer, Stephanie Victoria Allen, popularly known as Stefflon Don, has revealed the major reasons she broke up with Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy.

Recall that the former love birds parted ways late last year over speculations of alleged cheating.

However, Stefflon Don in a post shared on her Instagram story on Sunday 7th August shed more light on why their relationship crashed.

According to the singer, she broke up with Burna Boy because of his ego, stressing that the ‘Twice as Tall’ crooner always sees his colleague, Wizkid as competition.

Stefflon Don added that Burna Boy can’t satisfy her in bed and bullied her the last time she spoke about the issue.

She wrote: “I broke up with Burna Boy because he has a fragile ego. He sees his friend Wizkid as a competition, despite knowing Wizkid is bigger than he is. He can’t even satisfy me in bed. SMH. He bullied me the last time I wanted to talk, but not anymore.”