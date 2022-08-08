“You Are Either A Friend Or You Are Dead” – Mustapha Sholagbade’s Baby Mama

Adewumi Fatai, the mother of Nollywood actor Mustapha Sholagbade, makes waves online with compelling photos from a birthday photoshoot.

One of Nollywood’s finest makeover artists, Adewumi Fatai, posted audacious images of herself online as she anticipates her new age.

READ MORE: Babymama Lays Curse On Newly Wed Actor Mustapha Sholagbade, Exposes Him

Also, Adewumi made fun of people who didn’t want to be her friends by saying they were her enemies as she shared the images on her Instagram profile and.

She wrote: There’s no enemy in a Leo’s life. You are either a friend or you are dead. Few hours to your day Queenboss I love you soooo much baby🤍🤍 @mummy_yasird.

See post below: