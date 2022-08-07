John Legend: How Trump Made Me Part Ways With Kanye West

Popular American musician, John Legend, has opened up about the strains in his relationship with Rapper Kanye West and why it ended.

In an interview with CNN’s David Axelrod on ‘The Axe Files’ podcast, the singer revealed that they were no longer friends due to their political differences.

Legend said he didn’t approve of his support of former US President Donald Trump and his ambition to run for office.

He added that Kanye wasn’t pleased with his lack of support and their relationship became too hard to maintain.

Legend was very vocal about his support for Democratic president Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris during the 2020 election.

Although he actively speaks about his political views, John insisted that he had no passion for a political career and was satisfied by making a difference through Philanthropy.