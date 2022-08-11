‘Listening Clinics, Climate Networks’ – Pat Utomi Shares LP Programmes For 2023 Polls

Pat Utomi, professor of political economy, has unveiled the plans Labour Party (LP) has for Nigerians as the party prepares to officially begin its campaign for the 2023 elections.

Speaking on Tuesday at the unveiling of the party’s programmes in Lagos, he encouraged youths to rise up to environmental challenges, adding that the month of August is significant because Africa is observing its climate month and the world is celebrating youths.

“The scope of our announcement today will include programmes of the youth and the useful clean-up to take back their country in this Africa climate month,” he said.

“As we all know, August is Africa’s climate month. We also know that the real scourge that is throwing the world into a huge panic right now is the environment. And so, August has been set aside as climate change month for Africa to use to activate a response to the challenge of the environment. Interestingly enough, International Youth Day also happens to be in August.

“In this year that Africa is hosting COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt, we want to urge the youths of our country, through a systematic programme that the #Obidient movement is developing to begin to take over their country by taking over the environmental challenge.

“We want the youths to clean up and take back their country in this Africa climate month in which we mark the International Youth Day.”