Strike: We’ve Not Heard From Education Minister – ASUU

The National Executive Council of the Academic Staff of Union of Universities (ASUU) following its extension of the ongoing strike action, has revealed that the federal ministry of Education has not reached out to the union.

Sources within the NEC confirmed this was the conclusion reached during the meeting of the union, which ended in the early hours of Monday morning (August 1, 2022).

Also Read: Again, ASUU Extends Strike By Four Weeks

According to reports, the union was yet to hear from the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, despite the promises made to President Muhammadu Buhari, that the strike would be resolved.

“We reviewed the progress made so far, and to be honest, no progress was made. We have not heard from the minister at all. Nobody has reached out to us. I can confirm that calling off the strike is not even a matter of discussion,” a source within the NEC who did not want to be named noted this to our correspondent on Monday morning.