Presidency: Why Kwankwaso Is Supporting Tinubu – Deji Adeyanju

Social commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso is supporting his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

Adeyanju stated that Kwankwaso believes that Tinubu would make him the next president if he wins in 2023.

He pointed out that it will take another Southern and Northern presidential candidate 16 years to rule Nigeria if Tinubu wins in 2023.

In a series of tweets, Adeyanju: “If Tinubu becomes president, it will take another presidential aspirant from the South 16yrs to be president and same for a Northern candidate.

“This is one of the reasons Kwankwaso is now supporting Tinubu. He thinks Asiwaju will help him get power in 8yrs time.

“A very important lesson I learnt from this is that be less desperate about power. This is the same reason why Kwankwaso and Obi couldn’t work together when it’s obvious only one person can be president.”