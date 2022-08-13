Toyin Abraham Showers Son With Prayers As He Turns 3

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, a Nollywood actress and film producer, has lavished her son, Ireoluwa Ajeyemi, with love and prayers as he becomes a year older today.

Today, August 13, the actress’s first child, who she and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi welcomed in 2019, turns three.

The actress wrote him an early birthday message and prayed for him, telling him that God would always protect him and that he would keep growing in Christ.

She also prayed that he would prosper and that he would always be the leader in whatever he does.

Toyin wrote: “Happy Birthday my son Okiki Jesu Ireoluwa Ajeyemi God will always protect you my son was da gba ninu kristi, you will prosper and you will always be the head in everything you do in life”.

Watch video below: