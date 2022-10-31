2023: Yorubas Not Supporting Tinubu Should Be Stripped Of Their Ethnic Citizenship — Adamu Garuba

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has stated that Nigerians of Yoruba descent who fail to support the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections must be stripped of their Yoruba citizenship.

This came a few hours after the former leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, prayed for the former Lagos State governor over his presidential ambition.

Tinubu had in a meeting with Pa Fasoranti and some Yoruba leaders presented his 80-page manifesto for the 2023 elections.

The meeting was convened despite the open support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by the current leadership of the group.

The APC chieftain, who translated Fasoranti’s prayer to endorsement of the former Lagos State governor in a tweet, stated that every Nigerian of Yoruba descent must support Tinubu in 2023.

He added that the APC standard bearer remains the only alternative for Nigerians.

He wrote: “Now that Afenifere have issued a marching order for the Yoruba nation to follow Tinubu and Tinubu alone, any Yoruba man who follows someone else for 2023 Presidential election should be stripped of his Yoruba citizenship from across the River.”