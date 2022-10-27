Ayade Presents 2023 Budget Proposal Of N330bn To Cross River Assembly

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has presented the 2023 budget proposal of N330billion to the state House of Assembly.

In his presentation, the governor said the document christened “Budget of Quantum Infinitum,” was targeted at ongoing projects in the state.

He stated that N130 billion or 39 percent of the total budget has been earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N200billion or 61 percent of the budget set aside as capital spending.

Ayade also stressed the need for massive recruitment of workers in the state next year.

He said: “There is a need for massive recruitment of workers in our state now so that the new people can understudy those who are leaving.

“By early next year, at least 85 percent of the workforce in the state’s civil service will be leaving and so there is an urgent need for massive recruitment.

“My administration has been able to create an Independent economy that needs to be sustained.”