Bad Roads Impeding Citizens’ Movements, Affecting Economic Activities – Obasanjo

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the worsening condition of roads in the country, saying it was an impediment to movements of citizens and a restriction to economic activities.

Obasanjo stated that he spent many tortuous hours on the road to get to Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Thursday in view of the deplorable road conditions.

He said, “The roads are bad. We started asking for the best route to take to get to Ado Ekiti. It was tough before we could get here”.

The former president spoke during the convocation lecture of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, with the title, ‘The Place of Education in a crisis-ridden Nigeria’, delivered by lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, as part of activities for the institution’s 10th convocation ceremony.

Also Read: N1.1bn Fraud: N100m Went To Obasanjo’s Re-Election Campaign, Says Dariye

Ozekhome, who corroborated the former president’s claim, said it took him about eight hours to get to Ado Ekiti from Abeokuta on Wednesday in view of the deplorable condition of the roads.

The human rights lawyer, while delivering the lecture, described the menaces of surging school abduction, banditry and endless borrowing as evils presently killing Nigeria’s education system and portended bold signs of a “failed state”.

He stated that for Nigeria to restore sanity to the education sector, there was need for proactive and aggressive actions in tackling “corruption, poverty, insecurity, commercialisation, mediocrity, illegality, deprivation, cultism, poor funding”, and other ills confronting the education sector.