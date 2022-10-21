CBN, AMCON Sell Polaris Bank To SCIL For N50b

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) have announced the completion of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of 100% of the equity in Polaris Bank by Strategic Capital Investment Limited (‘SCIL’).

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved the sale of Polaris Bank, noting that the acquisition followed laid down procedure and the relevant presidential approval.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Corporate Communications Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Osita Nwanisobi, on behalf of the CBN and AMCON, on Thursday.

The statement disclosed that SCIL had paid an upfront consideration of N50 billion to acquire 100% of the equity of Polaris Bank and had also accepted the terms of the agreement which include the full repayment of the sum of N1.305 trillion, being the consideration bonds injected.

According to the statement, “the CBN thus received an immediate return for the value it has created in Polaris Bank during the stabilisation period, as well as ensuring that all funds originally provided to support the intervention are recovered.

Also Read: Nigerians Spent $609.5m On Study Abroad In 8 Months – CBN

“The sale was coordinated by a Divestment Committee (the ‘Committee’) comprising representatives of the CBN and AMCON, and advised by legal and financial consultants. The Committee conducted a sale process by ‘private treaty’, as provided in Section 34(5) of the AMCON Act to avoid negative speculations, retain value and preserve financial system stability.

“In the process, parties who had formally expressed an interest in acquiring Polaris Bank, subsequent to the CBN intervention in 2018, were invited to submit financial and technical proposals. Invitations to submit proposals were sent to 25 pre-qualified interested parties, out of which three (3) parties eventually submitted final purchase proposals following technical evaluation.

“All submissions were subject to a rigorous transaction process from which SCIL emerged as the preferred bidder having presented the most comprehensive technical/financial purchase proposal as well as the highest rated growth plans for Polaris Bank,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was quoted as saying that the sale of the bank “marks the completion of a landmark intervention in a strategic institution in the Nigerian banking sector by the CBN and AMCON.”

He commended the outgoing board and management for their vital role since the bridge bank was established; in stabilising the Bank’s operations, its balance sheet and implementing strong governance structures to address the issues that led to the intervention.

Emefiele stated that the process has provided the CBN with an unprecedented opportunity to recover its intervention funds in full and promote financial stability and inclusive growth. He wished SCIL well as they implement growth plans to build the bank from the strong foundations that have been established.”

Speaking on the acquisition on Thursday, the chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sale of Polaris Bank, Hon. Henry Nwawuba said that the lawmakers during the scrutiny of various documents and extant regulatory process on the sale of the bank, discovered that there were evidences of substantial compliance with the process.