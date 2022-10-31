Buhari Jets Out To London For Medical Check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari, will embark on another foreign medical trip to London, United Kingdom.

He is to depart Nigeria today, Monday, October 31, for a medical trip.

In a statement made by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari, will be out until the second week of November 2022.

He also said the trip would be for a routine medical check-up.

According to Adesina, “President Muhammadu Buhari leaves for London, United Kingdom, October 31, 2022, for a routine medical check-up.

“He returns to the country in the second week of November 2022.”