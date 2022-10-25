FIFA U-17 WWC: We’ll Defeat Colombia To Reach Final – Miracle Usani

Flamingos defender Miracle Usani believes the team will defeat Colombia in their semi-final encounter at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian team will on Wednesday, face the South Americans in the semi-final encounter at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

The encounter will start at 4 pm (12noon Nigeria time).

“I believe we can get to the final,” Usani said in an interview with FIFA.

ALSO READ: FIFA U-17 WWC: No One Gave Us A Chance – Flamingos Coach, Olowookere

“If we can beat USA, I don’t see any obstacle standing in our way.”

Usani said her team is focused on winning to go through a historic semi-final after three failed attempts.

“It was just about winning the game,” she said. “That’s exactly what we had to do, and that was the key to our victory.”