IPOB Faults Malami On Kanu Case

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami of promoting ethnic agenda over the issue of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The pro-Biafran group described as disgraceful and irresponsible, statements credited to Malami, concerning the court judgment on Kanu.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The group said Malami transferred the appeal court justices who had earlier ruled on the matter and replaced them with new ones in order to manipulate the judicial process.

The statement read, “Malami transferred the Appeal Court justices who had displayed sincerity on the matter on October 13, 2022, in order to work on the minds of the newly appointed judges and has used them to order a stay of execution of justice which they carried out on Friday, October 28, 2022.

“What a shame to these judges who were just selected a week ago to carry out this injustice to allow the stay of execution of orders by the same court only two weeks ago. They have displayed their ignorance of the law and their willingness to act unjustly due to their lack of independence in allowing themselves to be used.”