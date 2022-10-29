Terror Alert: Julius Berger Halts Operations In Abuja

One of Nigeria’s leading construction companies, Julius Berger, has closed operations in the capital city.

The closure was in response to the ongoing security concern within the Federal Capital Territory and Central Abuja.

In a statement made available to the press on Saturday, the company advised its staff to avoid public premises during the weekend, adding that the firm might temporarily relocate to other sites.

“It is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment, including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs, and other areas where many meet. This advice is applicable from 28.10.2022 in the evening until Monday, 31.10.2022 in the morning.

“It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend.

“Your safety is our primary concern.”