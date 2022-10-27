We’re Yet To Receive Flood Victims’ Relief Materials From FG – Bayelsa Governor

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has revealed that the State is yet to receive any relief item from the Federal Government in spite of the clarion call he made to the Buhari-led administration and other international agencies despite the level of deaths and devastation caused by the massive floods in the State.

The governor explained that although the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said the federal government had sent relief items to 21 states affected by flooding, Bayelsa was yet to receive any such items.

He however thanked the Nigeria Air Force on behalf of the state for assisting the relief effort by airlifting food items that were procured by the state government.

The Governor spoke when he hosted the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, who visited to sympathise with the state Government and the people over the flood situation in the state, describing it as very pathetic.

Emmanuel, who led a delegation of members of his cabinet to Government House, Yenagoa on Wednesday, stated that it was his cabinet’s decision to visit Bayelsa based on the magnitude of the flood that hit the state

He applauded the relentless efforts of Diri in standing by his people in their moment of despair, describing his gesture as a mark of true leadership.

His words: “With what I saw on television, l just could not stay. I did not know the extent of the damage the flood had caused the people of the state. My people played the whole video clip in our Executive Council Chambers and we were moved to tears. We decided at the meeting to be here to sympathise with you and your people.”