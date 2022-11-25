2023: APC Has Nothing To Offer, Tinubu’s Health, Education, Past, in Doubt – Atiku

Paul Ibe, Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to rumours of an alleged plan to remove the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

According to him, the ruling party has nothing to offer the country, while its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu was not qualified to be president as he has allegations hovering over him along with uncertainties around his health.

Rumours of his removal stems from his insistence on using the modern technology like the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) as against the preference of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

BVAS is a technological device used to identify and accredit voters’ fingerprints and facial recognition before voting, while the IReV is an online portal where polling unit level results are uploaded directly from the polling unit, transmitted and published for the public.

In an exclusive with Information Nigeria, Ibe doubts the viability of the APC’s candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Ibe said “BIVAS was brought in to check the incidents of rigging but they are trying to take us back, clearly.

“That shows you that they don’t really have anything to offer in terms of their score card, and the viability of their candidate whose health, physical situation, mental state, education, his past and early years of his life are in doubt.

“A man who has allegations of drugs, narcotics, forgery, perjury hanging against him. Clearly, that shows they have nothing to offer to Nigerians other than the last seven years plus of unmitigated disaster. Nigeria is at a crossroads and clearly its a desperation, they are desperate,” he added.