Squid Game Star Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Squid Game actor, Oh Yeong-su, who recently received a Golden Globe for his role in the popular Netflix miniseries, has reportedly been accused of sexual misconduct.

The Korean actor was reportedly released without being detained.

According to a report by Variety, prosecutors in Suwon, a city close to Seoul, disclosed that Oh had been charged the day before.

In mid-2017, the 78-year-old Oh was accused of inappropriately touching a woman’s body.

In December of last year, Oh received a complaint from the alleged victim.

The police were said to have closed the case in April without charging anyone before the prosecutors’ office reopened it at the accused’s request.

According to the report, Oh denied the charges during the investigation.

“I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges,” Oh said in a statement to Korean broadcaster JTBC.

AFP quoted a Suwon court official as saying that “everything reported by local media is not factually correct.”

O has been acting for more than 50 years but his role in Squid Game drew him global fame and acclaim. Other performances include the role of King Lear in the eponymous play and an appearance in South Korean TV series Chocolate.