2023 Election: Monetisation Of Politics Worrying, Says Jega

The immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega, has expressed worry over the monetisation of politics in the country.

He raised this concern while speaking during the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Redemption, Party, PRP, at the weekend in Abuja.

Jega, who is a chieftain of the party, contended that in civilised clime, elections are won on the basis of integrity, truth, confidence, and support of the electorate.

Also Read: 2023: Utomi Seeks Disqualification Of Candidates Who Avoid Debates

The former INEC boss boasted that the PRP would make inroads in next year’s election.

According to him, “We have to work assiduously towards the success of our great party.

“It is not money that wins election. Although in this country it appears it is now on the front banner in winning election.”